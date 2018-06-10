Mumbai rains: Despite IMD's warning of heavy showers, the city managed to stay afloat
Dahisar girl loses life on Day 1 of predicted deluge
Advocate Dr Jayashree Patil decided to put her raft to good use by rescuing Mumbaikars caught in the rain at Parel. "It was my daughter Zen's idea to buy a raft. We live opposite the lane where Dr Deepak Amarapurkar fell into the manhole last year. Since the BMC is not doing much about it, we decided to act," she says. The family has purchased two rafts for Rs 5,000 each and ordered another costing Rs 20,000. Pic/Ashish Raje
Today's forecast: Intermittent rain and thundershowers likely in city and suburbs. Heavy rainfall in a few places On Saturday, the monsoon arrived in the city officially.
A couple enjoys the downpour at Marine Drive. Pic/ Bipin Kokate
In a tragic accident, a 13-year-old died in Dahisar after a tree fell on her. While the regular waterlogging spots remain flooded and the trains continued to run late, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation claimed that the situation in the city was under control. From 8am to 9pm on Saturday, the city received 134 mm. Eastern suburbs got 54 mm, while western suburbs got 87 mm of rain.
Sion was severely flooded with water rising up to the waist level. Pic/Shadab Khan
Commuters trapped aboard a train at Sion. Pic/Atul Kamble
Children play about in the rain at Sion. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar
Flooding at Hindmata, Parel TT, Sion Road and Dadar Circle forced the BMC to start 64 pumps to drain out the water. The city received less than expected rainfall. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall at a few places with thunderstorms.
Tree collapse
Drushti Mungra, 13, died after a tree fell on her in Dahisar. The disaster management cell also received complaints other tree fall incidents. Three complaints were from the eastern suburbs, while two came from the island city. A wall of an under-construction building at Malad collapsed and five were injured.
Lake
While Tulsi and Vihar lakes within city limits have been receiving good rainfall, the water-supplying lakes too received 14 to 20 mm average rainfall. The useful content of water for the city is 17 per cent and will now start to rise, said civic officials. Of the total 14 lakh million litres required water content, the total stock currently available is 2.48 lakh million litres.
Railway
While the Western line was running on time, the Central railway saw a delay of about 30 minutes. The CR has cancelled the work at the new Parel station overbridge that was scheduled to begin on Sunday. There will be no mega block on the Central line either. However, the Harbour line mega block will be as scheduled.
Bus
Due to water logging, six BEST route diversions were made on Saturday.
