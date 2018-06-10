Mumbai rains: Despite IMD's warning of heavy showers, the city managed to stay afloat

Dahisar girl loses life on Day 1 of predicted deluge



Advocate Dr Jayashree Patil decided to put her raft to good use by rescuing Mumbaikars caught in the rain at Parel. "It was my daughter Zen's idea to buy a raft. We live opposite the lane where Dr Deepak Amarapurkar fell into the manhole last year. Since the BMC is not doing much about it, we decided to act," she says. The family has purchased two rafts for Rs 5,000 each and ordered another costing Rs 20,000. Pic/Ashish Raje

Today's forecast: Intermittent rain and thundershowers likely in city and suburbs. Heavy rainfall in a few places On Saturday, the monsoon arrived in the city officially.



A couple enjoys the downpour at Marine Drive. Pic/ Bipin Kokate

In a tragic accident, a 13-year-old died in Dahisar after a tree fell on her. While the regular waterlogging spots remain flooded and the trains continued to run late, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation claimed that the situation in the city was under control. From 8am to 9pm on Saturday, the city received 134 mm. Eastern suburbs got 54 mm, while western suburbs got 87 mm of rain.



Sion was severely flooded with water rising up to the waist level. Pic/Shadab Khan



Commuters trapped aboard a train at Sion. Pic/Atul Kamble



Children play about in the rain at Sion. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Flooding at Hindmata, Parel TT, Sion Road and Dadar Circle forced the BMC to start 64 pumps to drain out the water. The city received less than expected rainfall. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall at a few places with thunderstorms.

