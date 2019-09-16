Mumbai Rains: Expect heavy showers in parts of city over next four days, says IMD

Despite it being the fag end of the south-west monsoon in this part of the country, heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted for the next four days at isolated places in the city, suburbs and surrounding districts. The rain that returned on the last day of the Ganpati festival, September 12, continued for the fourth day on Sunday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall of 31.4 mm and 3.4 mm was recorded in Santacruz and Colaba respectively in the past 24 hours. Following the heavy downpour in the city, a Yellow Code warning (suggesting heavy rain) was issued for Mumbai and Thane districts which will be changed to Green Code (suggesting light to moderate rain) today.

"Cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate showers in city and suburbs," has been predicted by IMD Mumbai for the next 42 hours. An official from IMD said, "South-West monsoon was vigorous over north Konkan and active over south Konkan-Goa. This is why rainfall occurred at most places over Konkan-Goa, including Mumbai and surrounding areas in the last few days."

The total rainfall recorded this season for Mumbai is 3453.4 mm. This is the highest rainfall since 2010 when the total was 3327.9 mm. Deputy director general (Western Region) K S Hosalikar said, "The 2010 total was the highest since 2001."

