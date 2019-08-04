Mumbai Rains: Four injured in landslide at Goregaon East

mumbai-rains

Civic authorities said that the incident took place at the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar where a portion of the hill collapsed on some hutments

After a day of heavy rainfall that lashed several parts of the city, a landslide was reported at Dindoshi in Goregaon East at 7:45 am on Sunday. In the shocking incident, four people were injured and were taken to Trauma Care Hospital for further treatment.

Civic authorities said that the incident took place at the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar where a portion of the hill collapsed on some hutments. "There are a couple of slums at the base of the hill. We have evacuated around 50 families around two weeks ago when a similar incident took place," said Chanda Jadhav, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of P South Ward.

Four people were injured including 15-year-old Mohammed Hussain Shaikh, 70-year-old Zubeda Baby Shaikh, 14-year-old Ahmed Hussain Shaikh, and 42-year-old Abdul Gafar Shaikh. Civic officials said that all the four injured persons are in a stable condition.

The city received very heavy rainfall on August 3, 2019. Based on data collected by the India Meteorological Department, between 8:30 am on Saturday till 8:30 am on Sunday, the observatory at Colaba recorded 142 mm of rainfall while the one at Santa Cruz recorded 204 mm.

