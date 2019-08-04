Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour to continue, IMD issues warning

mumbai-rains

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in Maharashtra and Konkan region; citizens are requested to stay indoors and avoid venturing out

A man walks on a deserted road in Wadala on August 4. Pic/ Atul Kamble

The weather bureau issued a red alert for central and west Maharashtra, including the ghats, till Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances of heavy to very heavy and even extremely heavy rain at isolated places especially in the Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan till August 4-5.

"With the development of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, on Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfall. Warnings are issued, including for the west coast," stated K S Hosalikar, IMD-West's chief.

Mumbai, Thane, NM, received very heavy to isolated extremely heavy rainfall in last 24 hours

Intensity of rainfall to continue for next 3,4 hours as seen from satellite and radar images latest

The rainfall varied from 100 mm city side to 250 mm plus in suburbs & Thane, NM

PL TC pic.twitter.com/GogwtPZYLA — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 4, 2019

Rainfall to continue with gusty winds. High tide of 4.5 m plus today afternoon, and surcharged Mithi River....

Avoid outing as far as possible, Sea will be rough, fisherman warnings, heavy rainfall warnings in place.

Watch for IMD weather updates please. — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 4, 2019

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain are likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa, among other regions during the next two to three days, stated IMD. Isolated extremely heavy showers is also likely over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan during this period, it said.

Friday's rain has made Mumbai's monsoon cross the 2,000mm mark. The city received 91.39% of its required monsoon rainfall. The rainfall from June 1-August 2 (till 8.30pm) is 2,117.8mm, just short of the seasonal average of 2,317.1mm. Rainfall recorded on Friday in the 12 hours ending 8.30pm by the IMD's Colaba and Santacruz observatories were 14.6mm and 81.5mm, respectively. Four lakes- Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar-are already overflowing, meanwhile, Bhatsa, the biggest supply lake for Mumbai, is 85 per cent full.

