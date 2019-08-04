Search

Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour to continue, IMD issues warning

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 11:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in Maharashtra and Konkan region; citizens are requested to stay indoors and avoid venturing out

A man walks on a deserted road in Wadala on August 4. Pic/ Atul Kamble

The weather bureau issued a red alert for central and west Maharashtra, including the ghats, till Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances of heavy to very heavy and even extremely heavy rain at isolated places especially in the Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan till August 4-5.

"With the development of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, on Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfall. Warnings are issued, including for the west coast," stated K S Hosalikar, IMD-West's chief.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain are likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa, among other regions during the next two to three days, stated IMD. Isolated extremely heavy showers is also likely over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan during this period, it said.

Friday's rain has made Mumbai's monsoon cross the 2,000mm mark. The city received 91.39% of its required monsoon rainfall. The rainfall from June 1-August 2 (till 8.30pm) is 2,117.8mm, just short of the seasonal average of 2,317.1mm. Rainfall recorded on Friday in the 12 hours ending 8.30pm by the IMD's Colaba and Santacruz observatories were 14.6mm and 81.5mm, respectively. Four lakes- Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar-are already overflowing, meanwhile, Bhatsa, the biggest supply lake for Mumbai, is 85 per cent full.

