Mumbai rains: Continuous showers hit normal life in Andheri, Malad and suburbs

mumbai-rains

Waterlogging and traffic reported in many areas in the city suburbs

Waterlogging on roads in Kandivli cause trouble for commuters and vehicles alike. Picture/ Satej Shinde

Heavy rains have lashed the maximum city after severe waterlogging was reported from many areas in the Mumbai suburbs, disrupting traffic and causing delay in public transport. Mumbaikar woke up to a wet Friday this morning with the suburbs witnessing continuous downpour since midnight.

According to officials, waterlogging was reported as some parts of JB Nagar in Andheri, near Western Express Highway at Jogeshwari, Santacruz, Chincholi Bundar, Malad subway and Station road at Kandivli (East) and the Dahisar Check Naka in the western suburbs, areas in Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Many housing societies in the suburbs saw their parking lots waterlogged as they struggled to get their vehicle to a safer spot.

Watch video: Mumbai on Saturday was once again flooded especially in the suburbs after #heavyrains lashed the city

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall floods Sion and King's Circle

Malad subway had to be shut down due to waterlogging. Mulund and Kalyan railway stations were also seen submerged in ankle-length water. The police have urged people to stay away from the sea and step out “with care and caution.” With the water level receding in many areas, traffic is now coming back to normalcy.

Apart from suffering a technical snag in Goregaon due to the heavy rains, trains ran normally on the Western railway line throughout the day. On the other hand, Central Railway faced some delays as trains were running at cautious speed, but no hold ups were reported as mentioned in their tweet. However, fast trains between Kurla and Chunnabhatti are said to have been suspended.

The BMC had declared a holiday for schools and colleges in around the city due the heavy downpour. IMD deputy director KS Kosalikar informed that the Santacruz recorded a rainfall of 133.9mm, whereas Colaba recorded 53mm, Thane 60mm, Goregaon 33mm, Kandivali 41mm and Dahisar 39 mm, PTI reported. The IMD had forecasted intermittent rain showers with heavy to very heavy rainfall this weekend in north Konkan areas, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for the next 48 hours, issuing a red alert for Sunday.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Heavy showers cause waterlogging at railway stations

The meteorological department further informed that the Santacruz observatory has surpassed the 2000 mark of the season and now stands at 2136mm. On the other hand, the Colaba observatory stands at 1600mm rainfall this season.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates