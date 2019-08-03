Mumbai rains: Continuous showers hit normal life in Andheri, Malad and suburbs
Waterlogging and traffic reported in many areas in the city suburbs
Heavy rains have lashed the maximum city after severe waterlogging was reported from many areas in the Mumbai suburbs, disrupting traffic and causing delay in public transport. Mumbaikar woke up to a wet Friday this morning with the suburbs witnessing continuous downpour since midnight.
According to officials, waterlogging was reported as some parts of JB Nagar in Andheri, near Western Express Highway at Jogeshwari, Santacruz, Chincholi Bundar, Malad subway and Station road at Kandivli (East) and the Dahisar Check Naka in the western suburbs, areas in Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Many housing societies in the suburbs saw their parking lots waterlogged as they struggled to get their vehicle to a safer spot.
Watch video: Mumbai on Saturday was once again flooded especially in the suburbs after #heavyrains lashed the city
Malad subway had to be shut down due to waterlogging. Mulund and Kalyan railway stations were also seen submerged in ankle-length water. The police have urged people to stay away from the sea and step out “with care and caution.” With the water level receding in many areas, traffic is now coming back to normalcy.
Apart from suffering a technical snag in Goregaon due to the heavy rains, trains ran normally on the Western railway line throughout the day. On the other hand, Central Railway faced some delays as trains were running at cautious speed, but no hold ups were reported as mentioned in their tweet. However, fast trains between Kurla and Chunnabhatti are said to have been suspended.
The BMC had declared a holiday for schools and colleges in around the city due the heavy downpour. IMD deputy director KS Kosalikar informed that the Santacruz recorded a rainfall of 133.9mm, whereas Colaba recorded 53mm, Thane 60mm, Goregaon 33mm, Kandivali 41mm and Dahisar 39 mm, PTI reported. The IMD had forecasted intermittent rain showers with heavy to very heavy rainfall this weekend in north Konkan areas, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for the next 48 hours, issuing a red alert for Sunday.
The meteorological department further informed that the Santacruz observatory has surpassed the 2000 mark of the season and now stands at 2136mm. On the other hand, the Colaba observatory stands at 1600mm rainfall this season.
For the second consecutive week, heavy rain lashed Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri hitting normal life and road traffic, though suburban trains and flights continued to function with some delays, officials said here on Saturday.
Mumbai, which has been experiencing virtually incessant rain since 10 days, witnessed heavy downpour since midnight, with many lowlying areas in the city and suburbs, subways and arterial roads submerged under three-four feet of water, severely disrupting traffic.
Subways in Dahisar, Kandivali, Malad, Andheri, Santacruz were flooded stopping traffic movement in the east-west directions, and many vehicles and two-wheelers were stranded in the floodwaters.
In Mumbai, several areas in Borivali, Kandivali, Andheri, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra, Matunga, Parel, Dadar, Kings Circle, Sion, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Bhandup, Mulund and other parts were flooded resulting in huge traffic snarls
Waterlogging was reported in many areas in Nala Sopara, Vasai (Palghar district), parts of Mira Road, Bhayander, Thane City in (Thane), Roha, Panvel (Raigad), Mangaon and Mandangad (Ratnagiri).
Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for the second consecutive day on Saturday, August 3. K.S Hosalikar, Director IMD, said that Mumbai and its surrounding areas received widespread rainfall in last 24 hours (Friday-Saturday) with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places.
According to the data of Indian Meteorology Department, Colaba received 53.6 mm while Santacruz received 134 mm rainfall in the 24 hours up till 8.30am
The rainfall intensity was much more in the suburbs of the city. BMC recorded 8 mm and 9 mm rainfall at Nair hospital and Byculla respectively
In addition to this, Saturday will witness this year's highest level high tide consisting of 4.90 metres at around 1.44 pm. As per the forecast intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to hit the city and suburbs today
Many areas such as Thane and the suburbs of Kandivli saw vehicles (four-wheelers and two-wheelers) submerged in a few localities
Private weather agency Skymet reported that three-digit rains have lashed Mumbai. Santa Cruz in Mumbai recorded 101 mm of rain in the last 21 hours from 8.30 am yesterday to 5.30 am today
There were reports of waterlogging in Andheri East, Borivli East, Kandivli East station, the Dahisar check post on the highway, Hindmata near Lower Parel, Sion, Thane and many other low-lying areas of Mumbai
Due to the rains, services on the Western Line are running late by 15 minutes. In Thane, meanwhile, schools will remain closed due to severe waterlogging, said reports.
The BEST has issued diversions for local buses. Fishermen along the coast have been advised against venturing into the sea.
The normal life and officer-goers were badly hit as and movement of rail and road traffic was disrupted due to continuous downpour
The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, the west and central Maharashtra, including the ghats. It has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday
As per the fire station-wise rainfall recorded by the BMC in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, Dindoshi received 50 mm rainfall, followed by Kandivali (41 mm), Malad (36 mm), Chincholi (34 mm), Goregaon (33 mm), Bhandup (31 mm), Borivali (29 mm), Malwani (26 mm), Mulund (20 mm), Vikhroli (11 mm) and Kurla (9 mm).
In view of heavy rain warning and alert issued by the IMD, the BMC has issued a 'beach safety appeal' to citizens, the civic official said. "We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in water logged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916," the official said.
Mumbai citizens woke up to an intense spell of rainfall on Saturday morning after experiencing torrential rainfalls over the last few days. Here are few pictures. All pictures/Satej Shinde, Sameer Markande, Atul Kamble and Suresh KK
