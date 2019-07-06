Mumbai rains: Heavy rains continue to lash city, high tide likely

mumbai-rains

The India Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted heavy rainfall in the city and in suburbs

A high tide of 4.74 meters is expected to hit Mumbai later today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Saturday.

The civic body also stated that low tide of 1.32 metres will occur in the evening around 8:37 PM.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, flooded water in the city finds it difficult to get into the seas. Low tide will help the flood waters in the city to find an outlet to enter into the seas.

The BMC also said a high tide of 4.06 meters will occur at around 2:45 am and low tide of 0.80 meters at 8:36 am on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted heavy rainfall in the city and in suburbs. The minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 25 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius throughout the day.

#Maharashtra: Rainfall leads to water-logging in Bhiwandi in Thane district. pic.twitter.com/Wat2eaaAQI — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

Owing to the torrential downpour, a part of a tree fell on Mulund station's cover over the platform (COP) and got entangled with Pantograph of a slow local train.

The tree branches were later removed and services returned to normalcy.

The downpour also led to severe waterlogging in Mumbai and Thane, with locals wading through ankle-deep waters to commute.

Skymet stated that light to moderate intermittent rains will occur over Konkan and Goa, including Mumbai, during the next three to four days.

