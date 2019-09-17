Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 19 to 21

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Mumbai and its surrounding areas from September 19 to 21. According to the IMD forecasts, besides Mumbai, isolated places such as Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts may witness heavy to very heavy spells of rain.

Rainfall distribution in past 24 hrs at 8.30 am today.

Mumbai city and suburbs re received moderate RF. Thane and NM received moderate to heavy RF ( pink spots) towards Panvel, Kalyan and parts of Thane. pic.twitter.com/jXBa0f6Oud — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 17, 2019

As per the weather bulletin of IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30 degree Celsius to 26 degree Celsius across the city. Besides Mumbai, several cities in Maharashtra including Nashik, Pune, and Aurangabad are expected to receive heavy to moderate rainfall. Heavy rainfall is also expected in ghats like Matheran, Lonavala, Malshej, and Mahabaleshwar.

For places such as Latur, Beed, and Nanded, the weather agency has issued a yellow alert, reports Mumbai Mirror. On the other hand, places such as Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Sangli, Solhapur are likely to receive light and moderate rainfall, says IMD alert.

In the meanwhile, IMD also revealed that Mumbai has witnessed 868 mm of rainfall in September this year, making it the second-highest rainfall of all time for the city for the month of September till date. According to IMD, Mumbai recorded the highest rainfall at 920 mm for September in the year 1954.

In its weather bulletin, IMD also revealed that the city has recorded 2366 mm of rainfall so far this year. However, the average rainfall for Mumbai is said to be around 1800 mm thereby making it 26 percent excess rainfall for the city till now.

On the other hand, the suburbs have recorded an excess of 67 percent of average rainfall. Private weather agency Skymet weather said that the city only 5 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours which was recorded over the Santa Cruz Observatory.

Skymet also revealed that around September 19, the intensity of rains in the city will go up and the city will witness moderate showers with one or two intense spells of rainfall. However, the weather agency also said that the showers would not be very heavy so as to result in severe waterlogging in the city.

