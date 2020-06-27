Mumbai Rains: Just 30 days of water left for city

Tansa lake. In the last six years, this is the third time the city has less than 10 per cent of water stock at the end of June. File pic

The city has only 9 per cent of total water stock available in lakes. Although there was sufficient water in lakes till the end of May, the delay in monsoon is leading towards water scarcity and in all probability, if the rainfall is delayed any further, the city will have to face water cuts.

Last year the city had to face water cut till July, due to insufficient rainfall in 2018. But in 2019, the catchment area of lakes received good rainfall and rain continued till the first week of December. This saw lakes filled to the capacity leading to sufficient water stock even during the summer of 2020.

On April 24, the city had 29 per cent water stock, way above the 19 per cent water stock on the same date in 2019. But now, on June 26, the city lakes are drying up. There is 1.36 lakh million litres water remaining out of a total of 14.47 lakh million litres storage capacity of lakes.

The city gets 3,800 million litres water per day and as per the water board estimation, it will last for another 30 days. "We are keeping a watch on the situation. From the experience of the past, the city gets rainfall in July. There already has been a delay in June," said an officer from the Hydraulic Department.

In the last six years, this is the third time when the city has less than 10 per cent of water stock at the end of June either due to deficient rain the previous year or the delay in monsoon. Despite the arrival of monsoon, the city received only a few spells of the rain.

There are seven lakes - Bhatsa, Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar on Thane-Nashik belt and Tulsi and Vihar in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP) which provide water to the city.

Previous water cuts

2018 - 10 per cent water cut declared on November 14, lasted last till July 2019.

2015 - 20 per cent water cut imposed in July. The water cut remained throughout the year till next monsoon.

2014 - 20 per cent cut in July as the water stock would last for only 30 days; lasted till September.

2009 - The city had faced severe water problems in the year 2009. That year, Mumbai faced 15 to 30 per cent water cuts.

