Mumbai Rains: Long preparations by Central Railway, Western Railway don't pay off

Heavy rain on Tuesday not only flooded the railway tracks, but brought some strange guests, too. Commuters at Parel station were tickled to spot fish swimming in the water on the tracks

Despite major repair works and long preparation for the monsoon during the lockdown period, Mumbai's lifeline had to be suspended at various locations on both Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) due to waterlogging and other flooding-related issues. For the major part of the day, trains were stopped on both harbour and main lines of CR, while services on WR remained suspended between Churchgate and Andheri till late afternoon.

With the city locked down due to the COVID-19 outbreak and only a few trains running, both CR and WR had conducted uninterrupted preparations for the monsoon. But with the massive rainfall overnight, most parts of the city were flooded, disrupting railway services.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains 2020: Two dead as heavy showers lashes city and suburbs



Waterlogging at Matunga station on Tuesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

CR chief public relations officer (PRO) Shivaji Sutar said, "It took time for the water to recede due to the overflowing culverts. The heavy tide coupled with incessant rain led to temporary disruptions. No suburban services were stranded anywhere and trains were restored as soon as possible." WR chief PRO Sumit Thakur said, "There was flooding at new locations, and the pace of downward stream of rain water was slow, leading to flooding of the rail tracks."

Meanwhile, WR motorman V C Sharma spotted tree branches on the tracks and stopped the train on time, and cleared the debris with the help of railway guard Milan Shah on Tuesday morning. The incident had taken place between Mira Road and Dahisar.

The flooding also led to changes in routes of city buses. "A large number of routes across the city and the suburbs were diverted due to waterlogging. However, no buses were halted or stranded," BEST spokesperson said.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: City lashed by rainfall but lakes see very little of it

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news