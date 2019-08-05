Mumbai Rains: Mithi river sinks city amid moderate rainfall

mumbai-rains

Four reasons why several low-lying parts of the city were submerged on Sunday despite there not being much rain: High tide, a lake and two rivers overflowing

View of waterlogged tracks between Sion and Kurla, as the water level of the Mithi River rose alarmingly on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Despite receiving only moderate rainfall, much of Mumbai sank on Sunday, thanks to four key factors: overflowing Mithi River, Vakola River, Vihar Lake and a high tide of 4.83 metres at 2.30 pm. Coupled with the high tide, the water from Vihar lake and Vakola River also emptied into Mithi, which not only increased its level above the danger mark but also made it rise above sea level.

Officials from the BMC's storm water drain (SWD) department said the tide started to rise around 11 am and Mithi's water level crossed the maximum safe limit, rising to 4 metres. "At one point, the water level of Mithi River was 6 inches, 1 foot higher than the sea level, since the seawater had started flowing back into Mithi. Due to this, many areas in the eastern suburbs remained waterlogged. The water will recede gradually," said a senior civic official from SWD department.



A view from Mahim of Mithi in spate on Sunday. Pic/by arrangement

No discharge

The official explained that apart from the minor and major nullahs in the city, Mithi also received water from other sources. "The Vihar Lake overflows into Mithi and the Vakola river also empties there. The point where Vakola river meets Mithi is almost at a 90-degree angle and the water gushes in at a high velocity. Due to the high tide, there was no discharge of all this water, keeping the level up to the brim," said the official.



Waterlogged railway track at Sion station on Sunday. Pic /Shadab Khan

To add to this, the water that was stagnant at LBS Road could not be drained and BMC officials had to close the road until Sunday evening since it was not in a motorable condition. Water had flowed into the railway tracks near Sion station, which affected the Central Railway as well. Apart from LBS road, a few other internal roads like the Premier Road and Kapadia Nagar were also closed due to waterlogging.

Evacuating Kranti Nagar

After the water level of Mithi rose to 4 metres, civic officials rushed to evacuate more than 600 people from the slums at Kranti Nagar. Assistant municipal commissioner of L ward, Manish Valaniu said that around 5 am, they noticed the water from Mithi had reached the slum. "We evacuated around 400 people in the morning and shifted them to the Bazarwad municipal school. Since the level of Mithi had crossed the danger mark, a team of NDRF was present at the site with a boat," he said.

He added that some of the residents resisted evacuation and BMC had to ask the police to assist in evacuating them. Valaniu said some people went back into their homes after the water receded slightly in the evening.

Rainfall in the city



Vehicles try to pass through the waters on a flooded Vakola flyover. Pic /Nimesh Dave

Based on BMC's data on rainfall, between 8 am and 6 pm on Sunday, the island city received 22.7 mm, eastern suburbs received 42.72 mm and western suburbs received 27.55 mm. Apart from Kurla, waterlogging was reported at Nehru Nagar SCLR Bridge in Chembur, Naik Nagar Signal in Sion, Dahisar subway, Magathane bridge, Netaji Nagar in Andheri, Shraddha junction in Kurla, New Link Road in Malad, Sion junction, Andheri subway, Gandhi Nagar in Ghatkopar and J.V.L.R Junction in Jogeshwari.

22.7mm

Rainfall in the island city

42.7mm

Rainfall in the eastern suburbs

