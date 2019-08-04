Mumbai rains: Total rainfall of 2374 mm crosses season's average

mumbai-rains

Santacruz and Colaba observatory recorded rainfall of 204mm and 142mm respectively in just one day

Heavy downpour batters Mira Road on early Sunday morning. Picture/ Saurav Walimbe

On Sunday, the Santacruz observatory of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai recorded a cumulative rainfall as 2374.2 mm. With this reading, the rainfall has crossed the seasonal total (Normal rainfall for the season in Mumbai) which is 2317.1 mm. After the slow start in June, monsoon has shown great activity during July and August not only in Mumbai and surrounding areas but also across the country. Experts opine that the trend is expected to continue for the remaining time of this season.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour to continue, IMD issues warning

In just one day, Mumbai's Santacruz and Colaba observatory has recorded rainfall of 204mm and 142mm respectively on Saturday. Intermittent rains with heavy to very heavy falls are likely to continue on Sunday too.

Director of IMD Mumbai K S Hosalikar said, "Mumbai received heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall (more than 200 mm) at many places in last 24 hrs. At 12:25 in the night rainfall started picking up from the city to central suburbs with intermittent heavy showers, as seen from realised rainfall, as well as radar and rain viewer."

IMD has advised citizens to stay at home as heavy rainfalls are expected in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, etc. including south Konkan. "With the sluggish onset in June, the monsoon had been very active over Mumbai and around the entire country during July and now in August and the trend continues," tweeted Hosalikar.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Stay at home today, says IMD

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates