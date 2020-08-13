Mumbai Rains:Rain over city and suburbs will start decreasing after August 15, says Skymet

Mumbaikars have been experiencing light to moderate rains with quick spells of heavy showers for the past few days. The private weather service Skymet has reported that moderate to heavy rains will continue over the Konkan region, including Mumbai till August 15 after which the rain activities will see a slump.

According to the private weather service, the rains are likely to cause waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the city that will not be severe. With monsoon becoming active over the Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts, moderate to strong westerly and Southwesterly winds are feeding moisture from the Arabian Sea that is likely to contribute to the rains in the city and the suburbs, Skymet reported.

Even as the private weather service also said that a decrease will be seen in the rain activities after August 15, isolated areas in the region are likely to continue receiving intense short spells of rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the Konkan region and the interior part of Maharashtra are likely to see an increase in rain activities in next 24 hours.

Mumbai recd isol hvy RF, 70-100 mm in last 24 hrs. Thane as expected recd very hvy falls (>120 mm) at isol places. Rest was mod to hvy

As per model guidance, there could be increase in RF over Konkan & Ghat areas of Madhya Mah in nxt 24 hrs.

Monsoon activities in the past 24 hours

Mumbai recorded heavy downpour on Wednesday, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city. The Santacruz observatory recorded 42 mm whereas Colaba received 18 mm of rain. Dahanu recorded 90 mm and Mahabaleshwar recorded 135 mm rain in the past 24 hours.

The IMD has predicted cloudy skies with chances of moderate to heavy rains in the city and the suburbs for Thursday with a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching up to 45 to 55 kmph.

The city temperatures have also seen a slight drop with the weather department’s Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 28.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius.

