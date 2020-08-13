Mumbai Rains: Suburbs drenched, and lake levels go up 18 per cent

While there isn’t any heavy downpour in the catchment areas of the lakes, the water levels are increasing inch by inch due to continuous moderate rainfall in the region. So far the water stock has increased by two per cent in a day and increased by 18 per cent in a week. The water stock increased from 5.39 lakh million litres to 8.03 lakh million litres.

While the city has continued to receive heavy rainfall, lake catchment areas have received moderate showers. Pic/Ashish Raje

While the suburbs received some heavy showers on Wednesday, there was no major disruption. As per BMC records, the western suburbs received an average 35 mm and eastern suburbs received an average 32 mm of rain from 8 am to 6 pm. Seven water pumps in the western suburbs and five water pumps in the eastern suburbs were used to dewater low lying areas. According to IMD, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy showers with mild cyclonic storms on Thursday.

People caught in the heavy rain at Thakur Village, Kandivli. Pic/Satej Shinde

37%

Water stock available in the lakes on Aug 5

