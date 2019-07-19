Mumbai rains: Mumbaikars to wait until next week for rains

mumbai-rains

Mumbai rains will have to wait for revival until July 23

Mumbai rains have been on the lighter side since the past few days. Except for a few showers here and there, there has not been any heavy rainfall in the city. However, Vengurla in Maharashtra recorded a good amount of rainfall, 154 mm, in a span of 24 hours.

According to Skymet weather, Rains will revive over most parts of Vidharbha. Many districts of Vidharbha and Marathwada such as Latur, Bramhapuri, Parbani, Nanded and Nagpur have received light to moderate rains.

It is because of the low-pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal. This system will travel in the westerly direction and hence lead to rainfall over Vidharbha and Marathwada. Madhya Maharashtra would also receive an increase in weather activity after some time.

Mumbai rains will have to wait for revival until July 23, when rains will return with a bang and continue to drench the city till July 26.

(with inputs from ANI)

