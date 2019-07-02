Mumbai Rains: One killed, three others injured as wall collapses in Mulund

mumbai-rains

While checking the manhole, a security wall came crashing on residents. Gambhir Kari Singh along with 4 others sustained injuries due to the wall collapse

A man shows the spot where the wall collapsed

A 45-year-old security guard died and 3 others were injured as a security wall of the society fell in Mulund (W). The deceased, identified as Gambhir Kari Singh, was rescued and rushed to the hospital by the residents, but he was declared dead on arrival.

On Monday night, after heavy rains lashed the city, water was clogged inside the Falguni Society at Mulund (W). Residents had come out to check the reason for the water clogging. While checking the manhole, a security wall came crashing on residents. Gambhir Kari Singh along with 4 others sustained injuries due to the wall collapse.

"Singh was taken to MT Agarwal Hospital where he was declared dead. Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy who got injured in the accident has been admitted at Fortis Hospital, Mulund" told an officer

Mulund cops have registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) for the incident.

In a similar incident, three persons were killed and one injured as a wall collapsed on hutments in Kalyan in rain-related incidents on Tuesday in Mumbai. The incident took place on Tuesday midnight when everyone was fast to sleep.

The wall of National Urdu School, located opposite Durgadi fort in Kalyan(West), fell on the nearby hutments, thereby killing two women and a three-year-old boy. A 16-year-old girl was also injured in the accident, who was later rescued by neighbours.

