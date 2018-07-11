Mumbai Rains: Palghar Police help stranded passengers by arranging transport

Passengers of the trains were stranded, with no way to reach their destinations. But Palghar police stepped in and helped by arranging transport for them to Mumbai in Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) and private vehicles

Police arranged transport for stranded passengers in Kelwe and Nalasopara stations. Pic/Hanif Patel

The heavy showers on Tuesday caused severe waterlogging on the tracks of Kelwe and Nalasopara railway stations, stranding long distance trains. The Gujarat Duronto Express was halted at Kelwe while the Vadodara Express and Shatabdi Express were also stopped at Nalasopara early in the morning.

Passengers of the trains were stranded, with no way to reach their destinations. But Palghar police stepped in and helped by arranging transport for them to Mumbai in Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) and private vehicles.

"Around 700-800 passengers were stuck at Nalasopara station when the Tulinj police provided them food and shelter at Kutchi Hall and helped them reach their destinations beyond Borivali in buses and private vehicles," said PRO Hemant Katkar from Palghar district police. Around 100 passengers stuck at Kelwe station were sent to their destination, Borivali, in three buses, he added.

