Mumbai Rains: Portion of house collapses in Dadar, caught on camera

A portion of a house on the second floor of a residential building near Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar West collapsed on Thursday afternoon, amid incessant rains in the city.

The incident was reported to the police control room at around 12.30 pm after which the fire brigade, ward staff, and personnel of the 108 Ambulance service arrived and the debris is being removed.

#WATCH Mumbai: A portion of a house collapsed in Dadar today, following heavy rainfall in the city. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/csaWccHS3v — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

According to the preliminary information received, no casualties have been reported.

Mumbai Rains: City Transport Running Cautiously, Tunnel Collapse Hits Konkan Railway

Earlier in the day, a landslide had occurred in Kemps Corner that led to traffic jam in the area and the route was closed for vehicular movement. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal visited the spot to take stock of the situation on Thursday morning. Chahal instructed the police to clear the debris at the spot and resume the vehicular movement at the earliest.

BMC Commissioner Shri Iqbal Singh Chahal inspected the work today morning (August 6, 2020). Instructions were also given to the police team to resume vehicular movement at the earliest.#MyBMCUpdates#MyBMCMonsoonUpdates pic.twitter.com/3SsKwWQpPm — à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) August 6, 2020

Read live updates on Mumbai Rains here

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas have been witnessing torrential rains for the past three days due to which waterlogging has been reported in low-lying areas such as Chembur, Matunga, Santacruz, and Wadala. Many instances of tree falling have also been reported from various parts of the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to see a drop in the rain activity in the next 24 hours.

(With inputs from Vishal Singh)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news