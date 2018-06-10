Mumbai Rains: Portion of Mumbra bypass collapses in Thane

A fire brigade had reached the site for the rescue operation, however, no casualties and injuries have been reported so far

A portion of Mumbra bypass collapsed on a house in a chawl near Uday Nagar area on Saturday following heavy downpour in the district. A fire brigade had reached the site for the rescue operation, however, no casualties and injuries have been reported so far.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai witnessed severe water-logging on the streets after the city received heavy downpour, leading to traffic snarls and flight delays.

The downpour, however, had a limited impact on flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. "There are no flight diversions or cancellations yet.

The flights have delayed by 15-20 minutes," Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) said. Monsoon has already hit Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and North-East, and will move up north from Maharashtra in the upcoming days.

