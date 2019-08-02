Mumbai Rains: Santacruz surpasses 2000 mm rainfall, expected to break season record

mumbai-rains

According to the latest reports by IMD, Mumbai is likely to receive intense heavy rainfall over the weekend

A college student saves herself with the help of an umbrella as heavy rains lash the city. Pic/Satej Shinde

On Friday, the Santacruz MET observatory surpassed 2000 mm rainfall mark of the season with a recording of 2036 mm rainfall with an excess of 659.3 mm. The seasonal average for Santacruz observatory stands at 2317.1mm. With the rainy season expected to continue till September, it is highly likely that the average downpour this year will be a new record for the season.

Today, 2nd Aug, Santacruz Met observatory surpassed 2000 mm rainfall mark of the season.

Santacruz 2063 mm with excess of 659.3 mm.

Colaba 1546.6 mm with excess of 255.0 mm



Next 2, 3 days more rainfall is forecasted for Mumbai and around,

Scz Seasonal average of 2317.1 mm — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 2, 2019

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the figures on Friday afternoon as continuous rainfall lashed several parts of the city since last night. The Colaba observatory recorded 1546.6 mm rainfall with an excess of 255.0 mm. According to information provided by IMD Mumbai, "In the next 2 to 3 days, more rainfall is forecasted for Mumbai and its surrounding areas."

Rainfall Updates.

With the development of low pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfalls.

Warnings are issued including West coast.

TC and watch for updates please.https://t.co/tC52tQTo04https://t.co/eAIy8vzk7e pic.twitter.com/jxEa9dpUyP — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 2, 2019

Director of IMD Mumbai tweeted that Mumbai is likely to receive intense heavy rainfalls over the weekend. According to the latest reports by IMD Mumbai, there has been moderate rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours with most of it has occurred during night time.

According to the latest update, the sky will continue to remain cloudy on Friday which is expected to be a rainy day. Intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kilometer per hour is likely to continue in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad during the next 4 hours.

