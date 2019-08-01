IMD issues warning of 'extremely heavy rains' for August 4 in Maharashtra

mumbai-rains

The Met department has issued a warning of "extremely heavy rains" for August 4 at isolated places in Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts

Mumbai: The Met department has issued a warning of "extremely heavy rains" at isolated places in Raigad, Kolhapur, Palghar, Pune and Satara districts for August 4. The department forecasted on Wednesday "heavy to very heavy" showers at few places during the entire week for Konkan, and parts of south Madhya Maharashtra. Vidarbha and Marathwada region would receive light to moderate showers till Sunday, the forecast predicted.

Rainfall updates for Maharashtra for June, July & seasonal indicates; rainfall in the state improved significantly in July month. (late onset)

Seasonal rainfall indicates still some parts of Marathwada & Vidarbha, below normal rainfall (RED).



Forecast: More rains in this week. pic.twitter.com/kvo90TwvvI — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 31, 2019

Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai have received intermittent rainfall since Wednesday morning. According to IMD, despite the increased activity of the south west monsoon over Maharashtra, 11 districts in the state are still deficient of their normal rainfall at the end of July. The state generally receives seasonal rainfall between June to September and at times till mid-October. Maharashtra has received good showers in the last week but the deficiency in the precipitation created due to late arrival of the south-west monsoon has not yet met, an IMD official stated.

Mumbai Rainfall:

Rainfall in July at Colaba 1175.1 mm (686.6 mm Normal)

Rainfall in July at Santacruz 1464.8 mm (799 mm Normal)



Second highest rainfall in July from year 1959 for Santacruz. ATR 1468.5 (2014)



Total Rainfall Colaba: 1516.2 mm

Total rainfall Santacruz: 1979.9 mm pic.twitter.com/wya10oYrkv — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 31, 2019

When asked about the performance of the monsoon in the state in the first two months of the season, the IMD official said, "the districts such as Solapur, Osmanabad, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Washim, Yeotmal, Bhandara and Gondia are still deficient compared to their

actual average rainfall".

"Pune is the only district where largely excess rainfall has received so far in the state, as it received 98% excess showers as against its normal precipitation till July end," the official added. The districts that have received excess showers are Ahmednagar, Nashik, Satara, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban, where more than 20% of the actual rainfall was received.

"The rest of the districts, which are mostly in north Maharashtra, and northern districts in Marathwada and four districts of Vidarbha like Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli have received normal rainfall," he said.

With inputs from PTI

