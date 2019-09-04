Mumbai Rains: Schools shut today in wake of heavy downpour

As a precautionary measure in wake of India Meteorological Department's warning of heavy rainfall, the schools shall remain closed today. The principals of the schools where students are already in were requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home safely. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Wednesday, hours of incessant rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining districts led to water-logging in several parts of the city.

Water-logging in the areas near King's Circle railway station, Sion, Byculla and Gandhi market have been reported. Mumbai police warned the citizens of the city of heavy rainfall requesting them to take precautions. "IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read.

The IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days.

Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety.#Dial100 in case of an emergency.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain around 29 degree Celcius and 24 degree Celcius respectively.

