Mumbai Rains: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in the city
Incessant rainfall led to water-logging in several areas, including King's Circle railway station and Gandhi market
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), hours of incessant downpour on Wednesday in Mumbai and adjoining districts led to water-logging in several parts of the city. The news agency, ANI reported that water-logging occurred in the areas near King's Circle railway station and Gandhi market. Mumbai police on Tuesday had warned the citizens of the city of heavy rainfall requesting them to take precautions.
Heavy rainfall warning in the city by IMD. We request Mumbaikars to avoid venturing near the sea or walking in water logged areas. For any assistance do call 1916. Take care Mumbai. #weatherupdate #MCGMUpdate #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates— à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) September 4, 2019
Maharashtra: Water-logging in parts of Mumbai due to rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/okSCnXKSde— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019
Google map view of King's Circle
Places like #Ratnagiri, #Mumbai, #Dahanu, #Harnai, #Mahabaleshwar are very likely to witness moderate to heavy #rains in the next 24 hours. #Monsoon https://t.co/uzv2877Pto— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) September 3, 2019
Dear Mumbaikars,— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 3, 2019
The IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days.
Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety.#Dial100 in case of an emergency.
Take care Mumbai.
"IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read. The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain around 29 degree Celcius and 24 degree Celcius respectively.
As a precautionary measure in wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall, the schools shall remain closed today. The Principals of the schools where students are already in are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home safely.
With inputs from ANI
