Search

Mumbai Rains: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in the city

Updated: Sep 04, 2019, 10:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Incessant rainfall led to water-logging in several areas, including King's Circle railway station and Gandhi market

Mumbai Rains: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in the city
Mumbai: A vehicle wades across a waterlogged street following monsoon rainfall, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), hours of incessant downpour on Wednesday in Mumbai and adjoining districts led to water-logging in several parts of the city. The news agency, ANI reported that water-logging occurred in the areas near King's Circle railway station and Gandhi market. Mumbai police on Tuesday had warned the citizens of the city of heavy rainfall requesting them to take precautions.

Also Read: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Palghar and others districts of Maharashtra


Google map view of King's Circle

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers pound city; teen dies of electrocution

"IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read. The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain around 29 degree Celcius and 24 degree Celcius respectively.

As a precautionary measure in wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall, the schools shall remain closed today. The Principals of the schools where students are already in are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home safely.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers lash city amid Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbai rainsmumbai weathermumbai monsoonmumbaimumbai newsmaharashtra

Mumbai Rains: Landslides, overflowing dams, water on tracks bring the city to a standstill

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK