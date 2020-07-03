Mumbai Rains: Water level in lakes reaches five-year low

Vihar Lake in Sanjay Gandhi National Park is one of the seven water-supplying lakes. Pic/ Ashish Rane

The city is in desperate need of rain as the water level in the lakes that supply water to the city has plunged to a new low. The city has experienced a low stock of water before, but this year's delay in monsoon has created serious concerns. In the past five years, the water level had always increased by July.

All the seven lakes have a combined stock of 1.14 lakh MLD water which is below eight per cent of the total storage capacity — 14.47 lakh MLD. Last year, the lake levels were lower in June but had started rising due to heavy rain in the last week of the month.

As of July 2, the water level this year is the lowest. Since 2015, every year, the water stock would increase even if there was a delay in the monsoon's arrival. But this year's delay has not ended yet.

The seven lakes that provide water to the city are Bhatsa, Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar in the Palghar-Nashik belt and Tulsi and Vihar in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP). The IMD has predicted heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday in Palghar and Nashik districts.

Stock on July 2 over 5 yrs

2020: 1,14,440 MLD

2019: 1,47,353 MLD

2018: 3,06,417 MLD

2017: 5,37,320 MLD

2016: 1,19,258 MLD

2015: 3,34,155 MLD

