Mumbai Rains: Water stock in city's seven lakes finally touches 50 per cent

Three days of moderate rain helped increase the water stock in the lakes providing water to the city to 50.53 per cent (7, 31,283 million litres). Comparatively, the figure remains low as the lakes were 91 per cent filled at this time in 2019 and 85 per cent in 2018.

The BMC imposed a 20 per cent water cut from August 5 onwards. Areas like Mulund and Ghatkopar where BMC supplies water 24 hours are getting it for 19 hours. The water cut is here to stay for a long time as the improvement in the water level is not enough. The Indian Meteorological Department's forecast of active monsoon on the west coast this week should help increase the water level further.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Gradual increase in rain activities over city and suburbs from August 10

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news