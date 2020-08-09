Mumbai Rains: Gradual increase in rain activities over city and suburbs from August 10

Skymet said that the weather systems forming in the Bay of Bengal were the main drivers of Mumbai rains

The torrential rains over the course of three days from August 4-6 left behind a trail of destruction with tree collapse incidents, landslides, and vehicles submerged in flooded areas. However, since Friday Mumbai and its adjoining areas have been experiencing light to moderate rains with occasional thundershowers.

Between August 11 and August 15, there are chances of moderate to heavy showers lashing #Mumbai and suburbs once again. We do not expect rains to be as heavy as we have seen recently. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainWithSkymet @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/SoGgsLbbFK — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 8, 2020

According to private weather service Skymet, there would be a gradual increase in rain activities over Mumbai and suburbs from August 10. Skymet said that the on and off rain activities are expected to continue for at least 5 to 6 days with short breaks in between.

"The weather of Mumbai and adjoining areas will become pleasant with cloudy to overcast skies. Most parts of Konkan and Goa, such as Dahan, Thane, Palghar, Mahabaleshwar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad will receive moderate to heavy rains during that period," the private agency said.

Both the observatories of #Mumbai have already recorded more than the seasonal rain average. The upcoming rains will help to restore the water level in reservoirs.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainWithSkymet @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/SoGgsLbbFK — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 8, 2020

Monsoon Activities In The Past 24 Hours

According to Skymet, in the last 24 hours, the Santacruz observatory recorded 19 mm of rainfall while the Colaba one recorded 6 mm of rains. On the other hand, Pune, Matheran, Harnai, and Satara also received light rain activities. However, Mahabaleshwar recorded 48 mm of rainfall.

Private weather agency Skymet said that there is a risk of water logging in low lying areas of the city. However, it also stated that they do not expect the situation to go out of control as the city witnessed between August 4 and 6. "Few intense spells accompanied with strong winds cannot be ruled out," Skymet said.

#Mumbai has already recorded 2495.4mm of rain since 01st June which is in excess of normal by 1008mm as of 07th August. The yearly normal for the base station Santacruz stands at 2373.4mm.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiMonsoon @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/V0m7ENXmnn — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 8, 2020

Although Skymet is keeping a keen watch over the weather activities, it said that at present, the situation doesn't seem to be threatening. According to Skymet, Mumbai has already recorded 2495.4mm of rain since June 1, which is in excess of normal by 1008 mm as of August 7. It also said that weather systems forming in the Bay of Bengal are the main drivers of Mumbai rains.

