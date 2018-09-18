Mumbai: Rajawadi hospital witnesses more deaths after outsourcing ICU

national

After allegations that Rajawadi hospital witnessed more than 30 deaths since it was outsourced, chief medical officer will seek detailed report

mid-day had on May 30 reported the concerns raised by doctors regarding the move to outsource peripheral hospitalsÃ¢Â€Â™ ICUs, including the one at Rajawadi hospital. File Pic

Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Hospital has allegedly witnessed more than 30 deaths since August 6, the day its intensive care unit (ICU) was outsourced, while its computerised tomography (CT) scan machine has been non-operational for two months.

The government had recently decided to outsource intensive care in peripheral hospitals, a move that was criticised ('Outsourcing ICUs in peripheral hospitals is waste of public money, say doctors' — mid-day, May 30).

Rajawadi Hospital was outsourced to Criti Care, run by Dr Rajesh Tekchandani and Dr Seema Malik, a former chief medical superintendent of peripheral hospitals. Under the arrangement, Criti Care had to get MBBS doctors to run the ICU and rope in consultants and super-specialty experts. Sources from the hospital, requesting anonymity, have alleged that, instead of MBBS doctors, Criti Care has hired homeopathy and ayurvedic graduates with no experience in handling critical cases.

"Some of these have not even submitted their degree certificate and other documents for verification, while others are not experienced," alleged the source. Prakash Wani, a local Shiv Sena worker, said the hospital ICU, earlier manned by qualified and experienced civic doctors, does not even have doctors. Alleging that fatalities in the ICU have risen since August 6, Wani demanded a high-level inquiry.

Trauma unit non-functional

The hospital's trauma centre, set up with funds from the Rotary Club, has been non-operational for 13 years due to unavailability of super specialists like neurosurgeon, neurologist, cardio surgeons, etc. This trauma centre has now been renamed as 'surgical intensive care unit', despite having no intensive care facility.

"Rajawadi is the largest peripheral hospital in the central suburbs," said a senior doctor. "It gets patients from Mulund to Kurla and Vashi to Tilaknagar, including train and road accidents and other medico-legal cases. Without facilities and qualified doctors, accident victims are at high risk."

Criti Care claims

Dr Rajesh Tekchandani said the allegations stemmed from envy. "We have qualified MBBS and MD doctors, who are hired on shift basis to handle the ICU," he said.

"Consultants also visit the hospital daily. The mortality rate in the hospital was higher even before we took charge, as they did not have doctors and the ICU was handled by a single assistant medical officer-rank doctor."

About the trauma centre being changed to a surgical ICU, and the CT scan machine, he said, "CT scan issue is to be tackled by the medical superintendent." Regarding non-availability of neurosurgeon and neurologist, Dr Tekchandani was non-committal and said he did not have details of cases as of now.

Will prove if true

Dr Shashikant R Wadekar, Chief Medical Superintendent, peripheral hospitals, said, "All the outsourced agencies have to comply with the agreement norms. I am unaware of such a high number of deaths in the ICU. We will analyse the nature of ailment and line of treatment provided before coming to any conclusion. I will wait for Dr Vidya Thakur, medical superintendent, Rajawadi Hospital, to resume duty on September 19 (Dr Thakur and her family met with a road accident a fortnight ago; her mother-in-law died) and take her inputs before making any further statement."

What donor says

Prof Yogesh Zaveri, ex-president, Rotary Club, Ghatkopar, who monitored the work at the trauma centre, said, "In 2005, officials said the civic health department will obtain machinery and equipment for the trauma unit, and asked us to foot the bill.

We spent over Rs 30 lakh. Later, whenever we asked them about the unit, they cited unavailability of doctors, or political problems for the delay. After much persuasion, we roped in Sheriff Dr Jagannathrao Hegde to formally inaugurate the ward. But the unit was never opened to the public. Even three years ago, we provided the hospital with a blood separation machine. But till about a year ago, the machine was not even unpacked. We will never again undertake a project with the civic body.

