Mumbai: Ramanand Arya DAV gymnasts excel at state meet

Updated: Aug 21, 2019, 08:38 IST | A correspondent

A total of 29 contestants from the Bhandup institute, under the guidance of Shankar and Nandini Kolse, showcased their skills

Ramanand Arya gymnasts are all smiles as they pose with coaches

Ramanand Arya DAV Institute (Bhandup) gymnasts put on an impressive show to win 149 medals at the 14th Maharashtra State Sports Aerobics & Fitness championship at Minatai Thakre Indoor Stadium, Nashik recently.

A total of 29 contestants from the Bhandup institute, under the guidance of Shankar and Nandini Kolse, showcased their skills in the age group ranging between eight to 14 to win 65 gold, 55 silver and 29 bronze medals along with a second-level Championship Trophy.

The winners will get an opportunity to participate in the October 1 to 3 national to be held in Hyderabad.

