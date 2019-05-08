Aerobics gymnastics: Three medals for Ashutosh

other-sports

Ashutosh Jadhav

The Aerobics Gymnastics Federation Cup Championship, a National level aerobics competition, was held at Shirdi on April 28 and 29. Organised by the Indian Sports Aerobics and Fitness Federation (ISAFF), the event attracted around 200 participants from all over India.

They paraded their skills in sports aerobics, step aerobics and hip-hop aerobics during the tournament. The Mumbai team returned with a rich haul of 85 golds, 36 silvers and 21 bronze medals. The successful gymnasts earned an opportunity to represent India at the international championships to be held at Bali, Indonesia in June.

Among the victorious group was Ashutosh Jadhav, a special child from IES School (Bhandup), who won a gold, silver and bronze each. The Class III student is coached by Shankar Kolse and Nandini Kolse. Meanwhile, 34 Ramanand Arya DAV Institute of Bhandup students won medals in various categories and were nominated for the international competition. They too are coached by the Kolses.

