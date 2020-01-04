Mumbai: Repairs on new Laxmi Baug nullah bridge delayed

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The repair of the Laxmi Baug Nullah bridge has been delayed as the proposal was not taken for consideration in the standing committee meeting in the BMC. The bridge was closed in June as it was declared dangerous after the audit report.

The bridge, which connects the suburb to the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) was the first bridge, to be closed for traffic after the re-audit, creating huge chaos. The BMC then repaired the bridge by putting iron sheets to give additional support to the structure and reopened it for light vehicles in August.

The Public Works Department had invited tender for reconstruction of the bridge. The estimated cost was said to be Rs. 19 crores. Three bidders responded and the department recommended the lowest bidder who quoted below six per cent of the estimated cost. The total cost would shoot up to Rs. 24 crores including taxes and other charges. The proposal was tabled in the standing committee but it was set aside without any discussion. "We are trying to give work orders as soon as possible. It will take 18 months excluding the four months of monsoon to complete the work. We expect cooperation from local representatives also," said one of the officers from BMC.

"The proposal was not taken for discussion because of technical reasons. It will be passed in the next meeting," said Yashwant Jadhav, chairman of the standing committee. The committee comprises of the 27 corporators takes the decision of all money related matters of the civic body.

The re-audit of bridges, after the collapse of Himalaya Bridge, near CSMT station in March 2019, found 15 more bridges in a dilapidated condition; the Ghatkopar-Laxmi Baug nullah was one of them. As per the proposal, the new bridge will be 45 metres wide instead of the current one, which is 22-metres wide. The new extended 11 metres parts on either side of the bridge would be constructed first after which the old bridge would be demolished and reconstructed.

