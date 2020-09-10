COVID-19: Mumbai reports highest single-day cases

Civic employees and their families get tested for COVID-19 at an antigen testing camp at BMC staff colony at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivli, on Wednesday. Pics/Satej Shinde

The number of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai and the state continues to rise. The city recorded 2,227 cases while the state reported 23,816 cases on Wednesday, both are the highest numbers till date. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, said the number may reduce after reconciliation of duplicates. There were 43 deaths in the city and 325 deaths in the state due to COVID-19. MMR and Pune have the maximum number of cases and deaths.

The number of positive patients has been increasing rapidly in the last two weeks. The city reported 2,227 patients on Wednesday. However, there were also 839 patients who recovered on Wednesday. The recovery rate of the city is 79 per cent.



There were 43 deaths reported in the city, of which 37 had co-morbidities. One death was below 40 years of age, 30 deaths were above 60 years of age and 12 were between 40 to 60 years. The total number of deaths so far is 7,982.

Now MMR is also reporting as many cases as Pune. In MMR including Mumbai, 6,234 patients were found positive, out of which 785 were reported in Kalyan-Dombivali followed by Raigad (818) and Thane (495).



The cumulative number of cases in the state reached 9,67,349 and the total deaths are 27,787. On Wednesday, Pune reported 6,591 cases. MMR and Pune share almost 50 per cent of the load of patients across the state. MMR reported 83 deaths and Pune recorded 66 deaths on Sunday.

The recovery rate of the state dropped to 70.96 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.87 per cent. The number of active patients increased to 2,52,734.

