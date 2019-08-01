Mumbai: Retired army soldier battles with son for flat

mumbai

Vitthal Khandale fought in three wars for India, but is fighting a big battle at home against his son, who threw him out of the house that he owns

Vitthal and Muktabai Khandale are staying with their younger son at Kalwa

He fought in three wars for India but is fighting a big battle at home. An 82-year-old former soldier of the Indian Army and his wife have been forced to stay in rented accommodation and at times with relatives after their son allegedly threw them out of the house which is in his (the former soldier's) name. They are now thinking of fighting for their flat legally.

Vithhal Govind Khandale served the Indian Army as a sepoy from 1953 to 1976. He fought in three wars — two against Pakistan (1965 and 1971) and one against China. Hailing from Shirambe village in Satara district, Khandale later worked as a security guard with VSNL in Mumbai and retired in the year 1997. He shifted with his family to his village in 2001, when his house at Poisar went for redevelopment.

New redeveloped flat

Police said in 2006 he got possession of the redeveloped flat. He and his wife stayed in the village while their three sons began to stay in the flat at Poisar. Their four daughters were married by then. But in 2007 Khandale learnt that his boys would often fight with each other and his elder son, Sahebrao's, 54, wife. So he asked the younger sons to move out. They rented a place in Thane.

Khandale and his wife, Muktabai, 75, would visit Sahebrao and his wife, who continued to stay at Poisar. However, they alleged that their daughter-in-law would often trouble them then.

Later Khandale had two-three heart attacks and was helped by his younger sons then. His pension is around Rs 20,000 and it was not enough for his treatment. He also had to get a pacemaker fitted.

Thrown out by son

Police said Khandale realised that Sahebrao was not helping him. He then decided to sell the Poisar flat and divide the money among his sons and himself. However, when he and his wife went to talk to Sahebrao about this, he and his wife allegedly threw them out.

Khandale claimed that Sahebrao, who is a conductor with the BEST, has quarters allotted to him, owns a flat in Mira Road, and also has two more properties. The Poisar flat is in Khandale's name.

Fighting for justice

"I have won more than six medals for bravery which I am proud of. But I have to fight for justice today and there is no enemy in front of me, but my child," said Khandale.

After fighting with his son for a long time, Khandale complained to the Kandivali police about the matter on June 26. He now intends to go to court.

"This is a civil matter, so we cannot take action. After we received the complaint we called Sahebrao to the police station twice and tried to resolve the matter. But it has not been resolved. We cannot pressure anyone," said a police official from Kandivali police station.

Sahebrao did not respond to several calls and messages.

