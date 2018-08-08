Mumbai: RPF cops book Kiki challenger who shot dangerous video on local train

national

While the Railway Protection Force (RPF) haven't found the unidentified boy yet, they registered an offence against him on Monday

File Pic

The youngster seen performing the 'Kiki challenge' at CSMT is in more trouble now. While the Railway Protection Force (RPF) haven't found the unidentified boy yet, they registered an offence against him on Monday. mid-day had reported about RPF hunting for the boy in the front-page report, '#Kikichallenge goes local; railway cops want to speak to this man.'

Sachin Bhalode, senior divisional security commissioner, Central Railway said, "We've booked him and our team is looking for him." A case has been filed under sections 145(B), 147 and 156 of the Railways Act. RPF sources said they will be writing to the Mumbai crime branch's cyber cell to trace his IP address. Hemant Bawdankar, senior inspector, CSMT GRP said, "We've circulated this video among officials and asked them to search for him."

Feelings in Virar

Meanwhile, another Kiki challenge video, shot at Virar railway station and uploaded on YouTube by 'Funcho Entertainment', has also come under the RPF's scanner. In it, a boy is seen dancing next to a moving train, while two others record him. The video has over 1.4 million views. Anup Shukla, senior divisional security commissioner, Western Railway told mid-day, "We've received the video and are analysing it. Once we catch them, we'll take action against them as per the Railways Act."

