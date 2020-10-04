Mumbai Saga: Yo Yo Honey Singh to do something special for the film

Yo Yo Honey Singh makes a special appearance in the Shor Machega track in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga. After rendering the song, the makers felt he should be part of it in the film as well.

The rapper has been shooting for the John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer in Mumbai. He hopes to recreate the magic of Lungi dance. Singh used the lockdown to shed oodles of weight.

He even took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with John Abraham and other members of the team, have a look right here:

This Sanjay Gupta directorial stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Amol Gupte, Mahesh Manjrekar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Suniel Shetty in crucial roles and is based on the nexus between gangsters, police officers, and politicians. It was slated to release on June 19 but was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honey Singh has been associated with some chartbuster music in films like Cocktail, Khiladi 786, Boss, Ragini MMS 2, Bhootnath Returns, Yaariyan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Chennai Express.

However, there came a time when he was no longer singing or composing music and even spoke about it in an interview recently with Pinkvilla. He opened up on his battle with depression and how it was a terrible time for him.

He said, "It was a terrible phase for me. A lot was going on with my mental well being. I had become an alcoholic as well. I used to not sleep so the disease started growing slowly inside me. It took me 3-4 months to accept that I'm actually not well."

He added, "It was a dark phase and I would request everyone to not hide it. Especially, an artists is like a mirror for an audience. When we can share every bit of our lives, why not this? People asked me where I had disappeared for two and a half years. So then I felt it's important to speak up."

