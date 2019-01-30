Mumbai: Samtacruz watch store owners file contempt proceedings and case against BMC

national

On Tuesday, Nisha and Jayesh Chheda, the proprietors of the 'World Time' store at Tilak Road, Santacruz West moved the city civil court in Dindoshi, to file a contempt of court proceeding against BMC's H-West ward officials and the civic body.

A criminal complaint was also submitted to the police, requesting a probe and compensation for damages. Confirming the move, their counsel Arvind Giriraj, said, "The court allowed the filing of contempt and directed the same to be served to the other side, BMC and contemnor, and directed them to file a reply. The matter has now been kept for hearing on February 15." The contempt motion was filed before additional district judge L S Chavan, who had earlier passed the directive to BMC not to take any coercive action against the Chhedas.

mid-day on Tuesday had reported in 'Watch store owners to give BMC a tough time' the manner in which the local ward officials allegedly overlooked the directives from the court asking them not to take any coercive action and demolished the store's renovated area.

Meanwhile, a criminal complaint was also filed on Tuesday by counsel Arpan Rajput, marking the copies to commissioner of police and other senior officials including the civic commissioner and the women's commission, as the owner of the property is a woman.

Counsel Arpan Rajput said, "We have already served notice to the BMC officials and have also made a written complaint to the local police asking them to take cognisance of the incident that happened on Monday afternoon, and probe the case and take appropriate action. We have also demanded R10 lakh towards the damages caused by the errant local ward officials who had come for demolition" The shop remained closed on Tuesday.

Speaking to mid-day, Nisha Chheda said, "We did not open the shop on Tuesday and it is unclear for how long it will stay shut. We will discuss with our lawyers and decide accordingly. We have shifted the staff to another outlet."

