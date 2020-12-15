Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivli reopens for tourists after 9 months

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivli has been reopened for the public from December 15 with COVID-19 restrictions. Due to the pandemic, tiger and lion safari, mini train and boat rides will remain shut.

It was closed on March 18 in the wake of the COVID-19 induced lockdown. According to SGNP officials, the park will be open from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm.

The forest department officials from SGNP said, “The entry of private vehicles is completely restricted and those coming in private vehicles will have to park them at the parking lot near the main gate.”

“Those who wish to roam inside the park will have to use BEST buses for which arrangements have been made. People are also advised not to visit the park if they are unwell. Those visiting the park will have to follow the social distancing norms and guidelines laid down by the Maharashtra government and no entry will be permitted without a mask,” the forest department officials added.

Kanheri caves will not be accessible to people. For now, tourists will only be allowed to go up to the Tumnipada gate.

