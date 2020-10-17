Mumbai says thank you to COVID-19 warriors through art at suburban stations

A riot of colours can be seen at Mumbai suburban stations thanking the efforts of corona warriors in the face of rising COVID-19 cases. Salaam Rakshak – salute to the protectors – is an initiative under which Mumbai suburban network is being beautified as a tribute and respect to the corona warriors.

This initiative is being carried out by NGO Project Mumbai in partnership with Central and Western Railways. In total, 41 stations are part of this initiative - 19 stations on Central Railway from CSMT to Thane and 22 stations on Western Railway from Churchgate to Dahisar. In the first phase, four stations on the Central Railway - Mulund, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Matunga - have been painted.

Railway officials said that so far artwork has been done at five stations on Central Railway - Mulund, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Matunga and Dadar, and five on Western Railway - Santacruz, Andheri, Malad, Borivali and Dadar. Meanwhile, work is in progress at other stations.

Appreciating the initiative, Sanjeev Mittal, general manager, Central Railway, said artists, students and children have contributed to this project. He particularly mentioned about the paintings by children from municipal and private schools at Dadar station. These artworks include Kalamkari art, Warli art, Madhubani art and Gond art.

Shalab Goel, divisional railway manager (Mumbai Division), said Matunga station is painted with tributes to women as it is the first all-women staff railway station in India.

“Salaam Rakshak is a unique way to express our gratitude to the warriors, across India, who have been relentlessly fighting the pandemic. For Project Mumbai it cannot be a better opportunity as railways also bind Mumbai together,” said Shishir Joshi, CEO and founder of Project Mumbai.

