Mumbai: Schoolboy commits suicide; drawing of person hanging found in his bag

The deceased has been identified as Huzaifa Nagori, who lived with his parents, grandparent and two younger sisters in Rashmi residency of Nalasopara east.

Pic/Samiullah Khan

A 14-year old schoolboy has allegedly committed suicide last night in Nalasopara east by hanging himself with nylon rope. The rope was tied to a pull-up bar situated in the garden premises of the complex he resided in. The deceased had a drawn a picture of a person hanging and had kept it in his bag, which the police also found.



According to the police sources, last night around 11 pm, he was found hanging with nylon ropes tied to the pull-up bar. People informed to the Tulinj police, who rushed to the spot immediately and after conducting the Panchanama, sent the body for autopsy to a local government hospital.

"During the search, we found a diary in his bag in which a photo of a person hanging by the ceiling fan with a rope was drawn. Numbers written in Urdu and words written in English and Hindi have also been found in the dairy. Who drew the suicide pic and if it was drawn by Huzaifa, then why? Was he involved in some kind of online playing game? The officials are looking each and every possible angle and they are investigating the case accordingly," said a police official from Tulinj police station.



"The family is in trauma. They were in shock hence we did not inquire much information from them," he added. Huzaifa was studying in standard VIII in a Nalasopara-based school.

