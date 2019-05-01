Mumbai: Screwdriver removed from man's rectum without performing surgery

national

On Friday evening, the doctors at Global Hospital removed the 8-inch screwdriver from the 54-year-old carpenterÃ¢ÂÂs rectum, in a safe manner without injuring the patient.

Representational image

The doctors at a hospital in Mumbai removed almost an 8-inch screwdriver from the rectum of a 54-year-old carpenter on evening in a safe manner without injuring the patient. The object was lodged inside the man's rectum for more than 48 hours after he had used the screwdriver to apply a medical gel on his haemorrhoids.

Upon requesting anonymity, the carpenter stated that he was suffering from piles and was advised by a doctor near his construction site at Mulund to apply xylocaine gel. He said that as a carpenter, he could think of only using a screwdriver for this purpose.

Also Read: Mumbai: Bhabha hospital doctors treat patient with jet spray stuck in rectum

On night, the carpenter applied the medicine with the screwdriver and went to sleep. The next morning he realised that the screwdriver had gone inside his rectum but didn’t seek help out of embarrassment.

On , the carpenter went to a couple of doctors, when he could no longer bear the pain. The doctors at the Baldota Institute of Digestive Sciences in Global Hospital, Parel, removed the screwdriver endoscopically without surgery. Although it took the doctors 10 minutes to remove the screwdriver, it was a difficult task as they had to ensure that the sharp end of the screwdriver didn’t tear any anal tissues.

Also Read: Mumbai airport shockers: Do you know people smuggle gold in their rectum?

Dr. Amit Maydeo, who heads the digestive sciences department, stated that this wasn’t the first time he witnessed patients with foreign bodies in their rectum. But it would usually be smaller objects. He said, "We normally see patients who have swallowed a clip, pin or ball-bearing that gets stuck in the rectum and requires extraction. A 20-cm screwdriver is uncommon and can cause harm to the patient as the sharp end might have lead to an internal wound."

The challenge for the doctors was to carefully remove the screwdriver as was 10-12cm away from the anal opening. A special probe with a loop known as a snare was introduced alongside to complete the procedure.

Also Read: Mumbai: Smugglers conceal gold worth Rs 45 lakh in rectum, arrested

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates