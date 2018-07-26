Mumbai: Second mysterious death at Nair hospital sparks probe

Dr Avinash Supe, director of medical education and major BMC hospitals, said, "We have instructed the hospital to submit their report within a week."

A day after a missing patient was found dead in the canteen of Nair hospital, yet another patient died in the hospital within 20 hours of being discharged. The BMC is now investigating the series of incidents.

Dr Avinash Supe, director of medical education and major BMC hospitals, said, "We have instructed the hospital to submit their report within a week." The second patient, Sitaram Badekar, 76, had been admitted to the hospital on June 9, after he fell and fractured his leg. He was given a discharge date of July 19, but as he didn't have any family, the hospital informed the Nagpada police station to either find his kin or take his custody. On July 23, the hospital procured an NOC from the police, and Sitaram was discharged at 11 am. The very next day, however, he was rushed back to the casualty ward, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The incident has given rise to allegations that he was discharged without proper treatment. Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of the hospital, said, "The patient was operated on and it was a successful surgery. He was completely stable and we also provided him physiotherapy. He had started walking on his own. These allegations are completely false."

Just a day before Sitaram's death, on July 23, a 60-year-old dengue patient who had gone missing from Nair Hospital, was found dead in the canteen. The cause of death was bilateral pulmonary haemorrhage.

