Mumbai: Section 144 imposed in the city from midnight till September 30

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed Section 144 under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) restricting movement of people to contain the spread of the deadly virus The order issued by DCP Operations will be applicable in Mumbai city from midnight up to September 30. The restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC are in place since lockdown began that were extended as per the August 31 guidelines till end of September, the order said. The order also stated that no new restrictions have been imposed.

DCP Operations issued an order under Sec 144 CrPC y'day, applicable in Mumbai city up to 30th Sept. It's issued as per guidelines of State Govt on 31st August regarding easing of restrictions 7 phase-wise opening of lockdown & no new restrictions imposed by Mumbai Police: DCP PRO — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

"Mumbai city continues to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places...," the order stated.

However, the order by DCP operations clearly states that the current unlock exemptions will remain. The prohibitory order restricts movement or gathering of people in areas under the control of the Commissioner of Police.

"It's issued as per guidelines of State Govt on 31 August regarding easing of restrictions 7 phase-wise opening of lockdown and no new restrictions imposed by Mumbai Police," DCP PRO said. As per the order, the movement of one or more persons has been prohibited except for listed emergency and non-emergency services.

While Government/Semi-Government agencies and their officials on duty are permitted during this order, food, vegetables, ration, milk booth, and other stores are allowed to remain open.

