Mumbai: Senior inspector and his orderly caught accepting bribe from bar owner

Representational Image

The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday evening booked a senior police inspector and his orderly, after the latter was caught red-handed while accepting money on his behalf from a bar owner, to not take action against him.

As per ACB officials, the complainant aged 39 years, is the owner of the Orchestra bar, which is under the jurisdiction of Mahim police station. On March 17, the senior police inspector of Mahim police station, Milind Tatoba Yedekar, 50, and his staff raided the bar, and also issued a challan under sections of the Maharashtra police Act against the manager.

Yedekar demanded Rs 50,000 from the owner to not take action against him under Section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the Indian Penal Code. After negotiations, he agreed to take Rs 40,000 and to not register cases against him in future.

Officials said the owner approached ACB Mumbai, and after verification, a trap was laid, in which police naik Sandeep Teli, the assistant of Yedekar, was caught red-handed while accepting the first installment of Rs 20,000 on behalf of him (Yedekar). ACB has filed a case against the two under the prevention of corruption act and is further probing the case.

