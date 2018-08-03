Mumbai: Snake scares his(s) fellow passengers in Central Railway train

national

The Central Railway became an animal farm on Thursday when a green snake was spotted in the first-class coach of the 8:33 am Titwala-CSMT train, and a ticketless goat was auctioned by the Mumbai division for Rs 2,500

The common vine snake was on the ceiling fan

Commuters are used to the sight of a stray dog in a train compartment, but were shocked to see a snake in one yesterday. The Central Railway became an animal farm on Thursday when a green snake was spotted in the first-class coach of the 8:33 am Titwala-CSMT train, and a ticketless goat was auctioned by the Mumbai division for Rs 2,500.



Basanti the goat

Passengers managed to find a stick and throw the snake out at Thane station. Photos show the snake to be two to three feet long. Mumbai's wildlife warden Sunish Subramanian said it was a common vine snake, which is semi-venomous. Commuters suspect the reptile could have come from a commuter's belongings or the vents. CR chief public relations officer Sunil Udasi said, "We are scanning all videos and photographs to ascertain from where it emerged."

The CR also auctioned a goat named Basanti that was abandoned by a commuter at Masjid station, after he was asked for its ticket yesterday. Animals are not allowed in trains. Abdul Rehman, who bought the goat, said he would decide later what to do with it.

