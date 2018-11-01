Mumbai: Somaiya College asks 8 students to leave abruptly

national

Somaiya College

Eight students of K J Somaiya College of Nursing were in for a shock on Wednesday when the authorities asked them to leave even though they are two months into their course, and have also paid the first semester's fees. The students were admitted directly and not through the online centralised admission process. Hence, they are of the opinion that as the college has got enough students through the online process, they have been asked to leave. However, the question at the moment is why the college in the first place gave them direct admissions when it was mandatory to follow the online system.

After a meeting of their parents with the administration did not yield any result, one of the students said, "It was shocking when the authorities asked us to leave. They calmly said that our fees would be refunded. But it is not only about money. We will lose an entire academic year. Which college will admit us now?"

Another student said, "Now the college is conveniently citing the undertaking that it took from us when we were given provisional admission. In the letter it was mentioned that the admissions would be confirmed based on the availability of seats after the third round of the online process. But the college waited till the fifth round got over. And now they are asking us to leave."

Dr Praveen Shingare, Director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research, said, "First of all, these students are at fault as they opted for direct admission when it was clearly mentioned on the website that all admissions would be done through the centralised online process. We also have to check on what grounds the college gave them provisional admission." When contacted, college principal Avani Oke, refused to comment on the issue.

