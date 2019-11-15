Mumbai: Stole Rs 72.60 lakh for wife's treatment, claims cash van driver

A 55-year-old driver, who was arrested on Wednesday for fleeing with a cash pick-up van that had Rs 72.60 lakh, has claimed he committed the crime because he was in dire need of money. Sherali Khan told Bangur Nagar police that his employer was not paying him on time and he needed money for his wife's treatment.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, when Khan along with two others, including a security guard and a custodian, arrived at an establishment in Malad to collect cash. While the custodian went inside to get the cash, Khan sent the guard to get bhaji pav. As soon as the guard left, Khan fled away with the van which by then had Rs 72.60 lakh, the police said.

The Bangu Nagar police tracked the cash pick-up van to Dahisar Check Naka a few hours later. They nabbed Khan from their relatives' resident in Borsapada, Kandivali, and seized the cash. They have booked him under Section 392 (robbery) of the IPC.

During interrogation, Khan told the cops that he was working with a well-known logistics firm since past five years but his employer has not been paying him on time for the past several months. On several occasions, they just pay a part of his salary, which is Rs 13,000 a month, Khan told the cops.

Khan, a Vikhroli resident, told the police that his wife is suffering from several ailments and delayed income has worsened her condition as he is unable to provide her timely medical care. He said he stole the vehicle to teach the company a lesson.

The Bangur Nagar police arrested him after acting on the complaint of the firm, which was informed about the theft by the guard and the custodian. The police said they on Thursday produced him in court, which sent him to police custody till November 16.

