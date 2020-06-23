Mumbai: 'Stop the hordes from visiting Aarey,' say residents

Amid increased movement of people due to a relaxed lockdown, residents of Aarey Milk Colony's tribal hamlets and slum pockets are demanding that entry of outsiders be restricted. The number of people visiting Aarey for jogs and walks has increased amid Unlock 1.0.

Tribal residents have claimed that morning and evening walkers will only increase cases in the hamlets, which have seen a lesser number of cases so far.



A tribal in Aarey colony works at his farm. Pic/Satej Shinde

A tribal from Aarey, who did not wish to be named, told mid-day, "Ever since the lockdown, our community decided to restrict the entry of outsiders. After the relaxations, we are seeing people visiting Aarey in large numbers. This needs to stop. It will only spread COVID-19 in our area."

According to the civic body's data of COVID-19 cases, Unit Number 32, Adarsh Nagar are the areas in Aarey with the most cases, and from the tribal hamlets, Navpada has the most cases.

Of the 761 Containment Zones in the city, Aarey, which falls under the P South ward, has 13 to 14. These include Unit number 22, Aadarsh Nagar, Unit number 30, Keerti Nagar near Modern Bakery, Unit number 29, Unit number 13, unit number 7 Shiv Shakti Nagar, Unit number 32 near Chota Kashmir, Unit Number 31 opposite Indira Gandhi Research Center, Sarvoday Nagar slum pocket, Unit Number 6 Nava Pada and Unit Number 3.

Balamurugan Subramaniam, a resident of Unit Number 7, said, "Earlier during the lockdown, there were very few cases in the vicinity. However, after the relaxations, cases have increased rapidly. A major reason for this might be that the number of people coming from outside has increased, especially on weekends. Large groups of people loiter in the area. Restrictions should be put to control the situation."

According to sources, there are over 139 cases of COVID-19 in Aarey and around seven deaths so far. The local ward office has also put up banners identifying areas as Containment Zones.

14

Approx. no. of Containment Zones in Aarey

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news