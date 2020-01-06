Mumbai: Midnight protest against JNU violence continues at Gateway of India

Ex JNU student Umar Khalid during the protest with students at Gateway of India. Pic/ Bipin Kokate

A large number of students from various colleges in Mumbai joined the protest at the Gateway of India on Monday morning to condemn the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. The students chanted slogans condemning the violence. Earlier, as the protest began on Sunday midnight, a group of students held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with the JNU students.

Students from various colleges held a protest at the Gateway of India on Sunday midnight to condemn the JNU violence. Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra were part of the group which also held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with JNU students.

Youngsters, mostly students from different city colleges, assembled on the pavement across Hotel Taj near the Gateway of India to condemn the violence. It was an "impromptu assembly at a short notice." The students carried placards with "IIT Bombay stands with JNU", "Save JNU", "Down with Gundaraj", among other slogans, written on them.

Students, teachers, and most importantly, CITIZENS OF #mumbai have spontaneously gathered at Gateway of India for a candlelight vigil in solidarity with the #JNUattack that transpired on Sunday night.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march.

Students of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune held a similar protest against the violence in JNU.

Among prominent people, politician Zeeshan Siddique, Bollywood Actress Konkona Sen Sharma was also available at the protest.

Pic/Bipin Kokate

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. Politicians, cutting across party lines, had condemned the attack on students which had taken place in JNU on Sunday. They had urged the administration to take nab the culprits and take strict action against those found guilty.

Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors.

They also barged into three hostels. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed ABVP blamed each other for the incident.

(with inputs from ANI, PTI)

