Mumbai: Teenager swallows cell of a digital watch, removed after bronchoscopy surgery

Video bronchoscopy with the use of forceps was used to remove the cell from the teenager's lungs

The doctors at a hospital in Mumbai successfully removed a small cell of a digital watch by performing video bronchoscopy with the use of forceps from an 11-year-old's lungs. The teenager, who is a resident of Tardeo swallowed a small cell of a digital watch while playing with it. When he started complaining of breathlessness, his parents immediately rushed to Jaslok Hospital.

The incident took place when the 11-year-old boy was playing the watch of his father at midnight. The teenager accidentally swallowed the cell while chewing on it. Post which, he started vomiting and complaining of breathlessness. Due to which his parents got suspicious and rushed him to the hospital.

An x-ray examination confirmed that the cell had entered his lungs. Dr. Harish Chafle, Consultant Respiratory Medicine of Jaslok Hospital immediately performed a bronchoscopy to remove the foreign particle.

According to the press release issued by the hospital, "It was a difficult case as the child was 11-years-old and the bronchoscopy had to be performed immediately with spontaneously breathing. The cell would not have come out through the endotracheal tube as it was difficult to catch it with the risk of further dislodgment in the distal airways where one can't reach through Bronchoscope. In that case, surgical removal was the only option. The doctor at Jaslok Hospital immediately conducted a bronchoscopy for removal of the foreign body. It is a procedure which is used by the doctors to look at the lungs and air passages. Video bronchoscopy with the use of forceps was used to remove the cell from the 11-year-old's lungs." The child was revived and was discharged within 24hrs after the treatment.

The press release further said that batteries are very dangerous as they contain mercury, silver, alkaline manganese and lithium. It causes a burning sensation in the esophagus and if not given immediate treatment, can cause death.

