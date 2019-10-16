Mumbai: Andheri station among the top cleanest stations in India

Jaipur and Andheri stations on Indian Railways have been adjudged as the top-most cleanest stations in the non-suburban and suburban category in October 2019 survey. Besides these, Virar, Naigaon, Dombivli And King's Circle stations on Mumbai railway are the top rankers among the suburban stations in an all-India third-party audit and cleanliness survey ranking of 407 major stations.

Indian Railways has been conducting third party audit and cleanliness ranking of 407 major stations since 2016. This year scope has been expended from 407 stations to 720 stations. Suburban stations have been included first time in this competition.

Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal released the 'Stations Cleanliness Survey Report' (Cleanliness assessment of Non-suburban and Suburban Stations 2019). He was participating in an event to mark the 150th Birth Anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi at a function organised in New Delhi Railway Station.

Railways' response to the call of cleanliness all across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made cleanliness at stations, rolling stock and premises a prime focus. On the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Railways organised a slew of activities connected with cleanliness on October 2, 2019.

As per the set criteria, in NSG 1 category, 21 stations with a footfall of over 20 million passengers and earning over 500 crores were ranked accordingly to their cleanliness parameters. In NSG category, the total score is out of 1000 in which process evaluation, direct observation and citizens feedback weighs each 33.333 per cent of the total score. While in SG 1 category, 35 stations with a footfall of over 30 million passengers and earning over 25 crores were ranked accordingly to their cleanliness parameters.

These railways stations are among cleanest stations in India

Evaluation of green efforts has also been added in this report. Indian Railways comprises of more than eight thousand stations. These stations were categorised with criteria of footfall and earning. In this categorisation, the stations have been re-categorised based on the type and have been clubbed into three groups i.e Non – Suburban (NS), Suburban(S) and Halt(H). Considering the significance of non–Suburban and suburban stations in terms of revenue and footfall NSG1, NSG2, NSG3, NSG 4 and SG1, SG2 Respectively for the purpose of assessment and ranking.

While Western Railway Mumbai has overall claimed top slots for its major stations (suburban and non-suburban) i.e. Surat, Andheri, Virar, Naigaon, Kandivali, Borivli, Santacruz and Udhna, in two categories of National Cleanliness report was declared by Ministry of Railways on October 2, 2019, The Central Railway stations are Currey Road, Dombivli and King’s Circle.

Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said these stations have found prominent places in the All India third party audit and cleanliness survey ranking of 407 major stations. "In Non-Suburban (NSG)- 1 category of stations, Surat station tops the list over the Indian Railways while in Non-Suburban (NSG) category 2 stations of WR i.e. Udhna and Surat stations were in the list with ranking 16th and 18th ranking respectively," Bhaker said.

In the Suburban Category category of stations, six stations of Western Railway featured in first top 10 rank. Exclusively, the top four spots were bagged by stations of Western railway's Mumbai Division, namely Andheri, Virar, Naigaon and Kandivli respectively while Borivli and Santacruz secured 9th and 10th position respectively over Indian Railways.

The booking counter in the West has made Andheri station hi-tech according to many commuters. Pics/Satyajit Desai

Solapur station tops in Green Scoring on Central Railway

Green score rating on the Central Railway has been done on the basis of Green Cover at Station, Liquid Waste Management, Solid Waste Management, Energy Management and ISO. Chairman, Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav, other Members of Railway Board, General Manager, Northern Railway along with senior Railway officials were present on the occasion.

Piyush Goyal and other Dignitaries also went around the Exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi and displays of Tools and Equipment used for cleaning purposes. Under the initiative of waste and scrap management, a sculpture of Bapu made from scrap material was showcased. The Minister also inaugurated an exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi at National Rail Museum through Video Conferencing.

Piyush Goyal said, "Today we are committed to developing India as a Clean India, Healthy India and Prosperous India. Indian Railways is doing its bit to provide a clean and hygienic environment to the travelling people. There is a need to value the change emerged in the mindset of common people. Today, India is one of those countries which give priority to cleanliness. Today, cleanliness programme is being conducted over 6500 stations across Indian Railways to showcase the efforts putting in by Indian Railways to keep trains, stations and railway premises clean. Indian Railways has celebrated Swachchta Pakhwada from September 16 to October 2, 2019. Indian Railways has also banned single-use plastic across its premises."

Goyal added that as safety is accorded first priority, Indian Railways has started manufacturing LHB coaches only and these LHB coaches are being equipped with bio-toilets.

