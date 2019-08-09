Mumbai: Toddler asks food app service for toy; here's what happened next

national

Zomato makes sure that it can make the customers feel special in one way or another. Either it was by protecting its delivery boys or by answering the wish of a four-year-old

Zomato's gesture of sending a gift for a four-year-old melted the hearts of the Twitterati. Pic/Irshad Daftari's Twitter

After being pushed into a controversy, Zomato's recent gesture shows that it is all for love. It's true that Zomato delivers happiness and this incident is proof enough.

Twitter user Irshad Diftari shared pictures on the micro-blogging site of his message window on Zomato. The picture shows that the boy wanted Zomato to deliver things he wanted as gifts. The tweet was captioned, "In other news, my 4-year-old son thinks that if he messages Zomato with his fav things, they might deliver them to him."

In other news, my 4 year old son thinks that if he messages Zomato with his fav things, they might deliver them to him ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/K5g65L0rlF — Irshad Daftari (@daftari) August 5, 2019

The little boy expressed a wish for 'number balloons, cars, gifts and toys' and wanted to receive them from Zomato. Twitter went gaga over the boy's innocence and started tagging Zomato on the Twitter thread. Zomato took notice and what they did won the hearts of Twitterati.

UPDATE: By special delivery from the good, nay, GREAT, people at @ZomatoIN the 4 year old has got the best surprise ever! Has been running around the house with his gift while his 8 month old sister plays with the wrapping paper. Happiness all around ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/bYwSSAbQPU — Irshad Daftari (@daftari) August 6, 2019

Irshad took to Twitter to share yet another picture which was an update of the previous one. He shared an image of his son playing with a new toy car which was gifted to him by Zomato. The tweet appreciated Zomato's gesture by calling them 'great' and said that the toddler has been playing with and running around the house with his special toy car which was gifted to him while his eight-month-old sister was playing with a wrapping paper.

My 6 year old finds his way to amazon, finds his needs. Good thing he does not know how to pay! pic.twitter.com/gDjuwkuXI3 — Aakriti (@Aakriti) August 6, 2019

A four year old is better than me in typing Baloons ðÂÂÂÂ¤£ — Bob lezley (@boblezley) August 7, 2019

A toy car was one of the things which the boy had asked for in the thread. Twitterati couldn't stop going gaga over Zomato's gesture and the boy's innocence.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies