Mumbai: Three days after botched abortion, woman delivers lifeless foetus in bathroom

Kandivli couple shocked after horrific miscarriage in toilet a day after gynaecologist 'successfully' performed an abortion

The BMC has written to the Maharashtra Medical Council about Shivam Hospital in Kandivli. Pic/Nimesh Dave

It was a painful moment for Ketan Mahajan, 31, and his wife Pooja Mahajan, 25, when she was advised to abort her pregnancy due to abnormal development of the foetus. But the couple was in for even more distress after a Kandivli hospital allegedly botched the procedure. Three days after the doctor claimed to have extracted the baby, Pooja was taken aback when she miscarried the foetus in the washroom.

Ketan and Pooja had gone to Shivam Hospital in Kandivli on January 2 to abort the four-month-old foetus. Pooja was admitted, and the procedure was performed the same day. Pooja remained in physical agony for days after the abortion, which the doctor shrugged off as normal, discharging her on January 4.



Ketan and Pooja Mahajan have submitted a written complaint to the police against Shivam Hospital. Pic/Atul Kamble

But what happened the next day at their Malad residence was far from normal - Pooja went to the bathroom and ended up delivering the lifeless foetus there. Her husband recalled, "We were told by doctors at Shivam Hospital that the foetus had been removed. They claimed it had come out in fragments, and asked whether any family member wanted to take a look. We refused. But a day after discharge, we were shocked when Pooja went to washroom and the entire foetus came out."

The family wrapped the foetus and immediately rushed to Shivam hospital. "We insisted on meeting the doctor. But the hospital management informed us that the doctors would not meet us. Finally, I took Pooja to a BMC hospital. Doctors there did a sonography scan, upon which they found and removed several blood clots left inside her body," Ketan added.



Ketan and Pooja at their home in Malad. Pic/Atul Kamble

BMC steps in

The couple immediately complained to the police, submitting a written complaint alleging the hospital was negligent. While the police are yet to register a case, the Mahajans found support from local MNS workers.

The couple also complained to the BMC, which dashed off a letter to the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) about the case, giving a much-needed boost to Ketan and Pooja's struggle for justice. "BMC authorities have been cooperating. But, this is not the case with the police. The cops refused to register our case. They just took our written complaint, along with custody of the foetus [to send to JJ hospital for tests]. We are awaiting action from the police," said Ketan.

The other side

Meanwhile, Dr Shivraj Patria, proprietor of the hospital, countered with allegations of his own. Dr Patria claimed that the patient's family and the MNS had tried to exploit the situation.

"The patient had an incomplete abortion at home and had come bleeding to the hospital. The allegation that the abortion was botched is totally false. In fact, the family members came here with MNS members. It was the hospital management who informed the police.

The patient's family and an MNS leader demanded Rs 1 lakh each from the hospital. We refused to pay, which is why this case is being blown out of proportion," he said. He further stated that the patient had been treated by a gynaecologist, Dr Rahul Shah. "I own the hospital. But I have nothing to do with the patient," Dr Patria said.

'Extortion claims baseless'

Dinesh Salvi, local MNS leader, said he was not in town when the episode took place. "I got a call from the police station about a few MNS workers who had gathered in support of the Mahajan family. I asked the party workers to stay calm and allow the police to perform their duty."

Taken aback by allegations of extortion levelled by the hospital management, Salvi added, "The hospital is at fault. Forget about our allegations, even the medical papers show loud and clear that the doctors botched the abortion. Why else were blood clots found in her body? Now instead of admitting fault, the hospital management is trying to cover up the entire case by levelling extortion charges against the patient's family and the MNS. This is being done purely to divert attention from the case." This was further echoed by the Mahajan family.

Copspeak

Pramod Dhavre, senior inspector at Charkop police station, said, "We are following the procedure. There is no reason for us to go slow in the case. We have categorically told the family that only after receiving the report from JJ hospital will the further course of action be decided."

